Trump pardons 1,500 defendants of 6 Jan, exits climate pact, doubles down on fossil fuel

Donald Trump pardoned about 1,500 of his supporters who attacked the US Capitol four years ago as he moved swiftly to impose his will on the US government just hours after reclaiming the presidency on Monday.

After a day of ceremony, Trump signed a series of executive actions to curb immigration and roll back environmental regulations and racial and gender diversity initiatives. He did not take immediate action to raise tariffs, a key campaign promise, but said he could impose 25% duties on Canada and Mexico on 1 February.

His decision to pardon supporters who attacked the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, is sure to enrage police, lawmakers and others whose lives were put at risk during an unprecedented episode in modern US history.

Roughly 140 police officers were assaulted during the attack, with some sprayed with chemical irritants and others struck with pipes, poles and other weapons. Four people died during the chaos, including a Trump supporter who was shot dead by police.