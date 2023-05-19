Rushdie says 'struggle continues' in first public appearance since attack

British writer Salman Rushdie attended a New York gala on Thursday night in his first public appearance since a knife attack that nearly took his life last year.

The award-winning novelist, a naturalised American who has lived in New York for 20 years, lost sight in one eye after being stabbed on stage in August while speaking at a US arts center.

On Thursday, he was given an honorary award at an event hosted by PEN America, a group that defends freedom of expression and literature, of which Rushdie was previously the president.