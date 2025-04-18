Two dead as police officer's son opens fire at US university

A mass shooting allegedly carried out by the son of a local deputy sheriff with her old service weapon left two people dead at a university in Florida, police in the southeastern US state said Thursday.

Five people were hospitalised when the gunman -- identified as Phoenix Ikner -- rampaged through Florida State University, shooting at students, before he was shot and injured by local law enforcement.

The campus was locked down as gunfire erupted, with students ordered to shelter in place as first responders swarmed the site moments after the lunchtime shootings.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil told reporters Ikner, 20, was a student at the university and the son of an "exceptional" 18-year member of his staff.

"Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons, and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene.