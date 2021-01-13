Pence reject calls to use 25th amendment to expel Trump

At least four Republicans said on Tuesday they would join Democrats in voting to impeach president Donald Trump over the attack on the US Capitol, as vice president Mike Pence rejected calls to use a constitutional manoeuvre to oust him.

With eight days remaining in Trump’s term in office, the House of Representatives was poised on Wednesday to pass an article of impeachment accusing the Republican of inciting insurrection in a speech to his followers last week before a mob of them stormed the Capitol, leaving five dead.

That would trigger a trial in the still Republican-controlled Senate, although it was unclear if enough time or political appetite remained to push Trump from office.

Even as the Democratic-led House debated a resolution that urged Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution to expel Trump from office, Pence sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that said he would not comply.