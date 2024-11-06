Americans must wait for their first woman president

For the second time in eight years, a woman has won the Democratic nomination for US president, only to come up short in a campaign where gender was a central issue.

Like Hillary Clinton in 2016, Kamala Harris had a shot at becoming the first woman to occupy the Oval Office but stumbled at the final hurdle.

While the charisma of their opponent -- Donald Trump, in both cases -- clearly played a role in these historic defeats, many observers also saw misogyny as a factor.