Texas gunman kills five as neighbours complained of noise late at night

Sheriff Greg Capers of San Jacinto County, which is north of Houston, described a horrifying scene when authorities arrived at the residence after receiving a call about “harassment” around 11:30 pm Friday.

The victims, aged from eight to 40 years old, were strewn from the front door through the house to an inside bedroom, where two women were found lying on top of two traumatised children who survived the massacre.

“In my opinion, they were actually trying to take care of the babies and keep them babies alive,” Capers told ABC’s Houston station KTRK.

All the victims had been shot “from the neck up, almost execution style, basically in the head,” he added.

Deputies found “several others in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. Three were hospitalised.

The suspect “had been drinking, and he says, ‘I’ll do what I want to in my front yard,’” the sheriff told KTRK.