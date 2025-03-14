Mark Carney sworn in as Canada PM

"Everything in my life has prepared me for this moment," Carney said Sunday after winning the Liberal Party leadership race.

He was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs before serving as governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008-2009 financial crisis and also led the Bank of England through the turmoil surrounding the Brexit vote.

He has sought to present himself as purpose-built to lead a country through a trade war with the United States, once Canada's closest ally but now a country that Carney says Canada can "no longer trust."

At a Group of Seven meeting in Quebec, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly who keeps her job in the new cabinet said Carney would bring a "new dynamic" to US diplomacy.

Speaking before Carney was sworn in, Joly said she and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is at the G7, were working on setting up a call between Trump and Carney "in the next couple of days."

Carney's team of 23 ministers, slimmed down from Trudeau's 36, keeps the core of the old guard dealing with Washington including Francois-Philippe Champagne in the finance portfolio, Dominic LeBlanc who moves to trade, and Defense Minister Bill Blair.