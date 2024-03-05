Kamala Harris voices "deep concern" over Gaza situation in talks with Netanyahu rival

US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed "deep concern" over the situation faced by Gaza's civilians in talks Monday with Benny Gantz, an Israeli war cabinet member and top rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A day after she delivered some of the most stinging US criticism of Israel since the war began, Harris called for Israel to let in more aid to the Palestinian territory, while also urging Hamas to accept a six-week ceasefire deal.

The meeting with Gantz, a centrist former military chief, underscored growing frustration from the White House at the way Netanyahu's right-wing government is pursuing the war, which has left tens of thousands of dead and created a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

It also highlighted divisions in the Israeli government.

Gantz, who left the political opposition to join the war cabinet after Hamas's 7 October attacks, has been at odds with Netanyahu on freeing hostages and finding an exit strategy from the conflict.