Biden, Trump come out firing in last days before midterms

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump launched multi-state campaign blitzes Thursday ahead of midterm elections that could end up hobbling the Democrat’s next two years, while setting the stage for a Trump comeback attempt.

Biden used a visit to a community college in New Mexico to tout his administration’s bid to ease crushing student debt and other policies that have “delivered enormous progress for the nation.”

Over three days, he is flying on to California, Chicago and finally Pennsylvania, where popular former president Barack Obama—for whom he served as vice president for eight years—will join him at a rally Saturday.