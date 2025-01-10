Trump uses Los Angeles fires to attack Democrats

Incoming US president Donald Trump sparked a political battle with outgoing leader Joe Biden and California's Democratic governor Thursday over the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles.

Trump launched a series of evidence-free broadsides accusing Governor Gavin Newsom of a variety of failings -- including wasting water that could have been used to fight fires in order to protect a kind of fish.

"Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!" Trump said on his Truth Social network, using his usual nickname for the Democrat, who is widely viewed as a potential White House contender.

Trump added that the deadly Los Angeles fires showed that 20 January, when he replaces Biden in the White House, "cannot come fast enough."

"Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo," he said.