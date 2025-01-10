Los Angeles fires rage on as US National Guard called in

Massive wildfires that engulfed whole neighborhoods and displaced thousands in Los Angeles remained totally uncontained Thursday, authorities said, as US National Guard soldiers readied to hit the streets to help quell disorder.

Swaths of the United States' second-largest city lay in ruins, with smoke blanketing the sky and an acrid smell pervading almost every building.

A vast firefighting operation continued for a third day, bolstered by water-dropping helicopters thanks to a temporary lull in winds.

Amid the chaos, looting had broken out, with numerous arrests made, officials said, and hundreds of soldiers were set to be deployed.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has officially requested the support of the California National Guard for both fires," Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters.

"For the last 24 hours or so, we have had approximately 400 National Guard members throughout the state ready to support us.