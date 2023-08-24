Absent Trump steals show at raucous Republican debate

Eight Republican presidential candidates faced off for the first primary debate of the 2024 election cycle Wednesday -- with frontrunner Donald Trump stealing the spotlight, despite spurning the showdown.

Trump's snubbing of the two-hour Milwaukee event deprived a chasing pack of rivals, whom he leads by a large margin in polling, of the opportunity to take shots at him live on stage.

He instead gave a recorded interview with former Fox News star Tucker Carlson that was posted online minutes before the debate got underway.

But Trump still loomed over the debate, with his multiple prosecutions the subject of questions from the Fox News hosts moderating the event.

Candidates were asked to signal if they would support Trump as the party's nominee if he is convicted in one of the criminal cases he is facing.