Trump axes NSA Waltz after chat group scandal

US President Donald Trump on Thursday replaced his national security advisor Mike Waltz following a scandal over a chat group leak, saying he would appoint him as ambassador to the United Nations instead.

In the first major cabinet shake-up of Trump's new term, the president said Secretary of State Marco Rubio would now also serve as his interim national security advisor following Waltz's departure.

"From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first," Trump said on Truth Social as he announced the move.

But the 51-year-old former special forces officer and Florida congressman had been living on borrowed time since the so-called "Signalgate" scandal broke in March.

The editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine revealed at the time that Waltz had mistakenly added him to a group chat about US strikes on Yemen's Huthi rebels on the commercial messaging app Signal.