Race for US debt deal as talks go to the wire

Democrats and Republicans seemed within grasping distance Saturday of a deal to end the US debt ceiling standoff, with both sides playing hardball in the final race for an agreement to avert a potentially catastrophic default.

President Joe Biden gave the strongest sign yet on Friday night that the drama in Washington might be drawing to an end -- saying an agreement was "very close."

But midnight came and went, as Democrats reportedly drew a red line at Republican demands for tougher work requirements in exchange for social aid that they say would kill party support for a deal.

"I'm Catholic. Everybody wants to look for the white smoke. We're not at that stage yet," Republican negotiator Patrick McHenry told reporters in Congress late Friday night.

As talks resumed on Capitol Hill in the morning, congressional reporters quoted McHenry as saying the sticking points were down to a "very short list" and that a deal could be "hours or days" -- although negotiators still hoped to settle on a text Saturday afternoon.