Harris or Trump? US election heads for cliffhanger

A final result could still take hours or even days to materialize if the margins in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and the other swing states come down to a few thousand votes at a time.

Millions of Americans lined up throughout Election Day -- and millions more voted early -- in a race with momentous consequences for the United States and the world.

The anxiously awaited outcome will either make Harris the first woman in the world’s most powerful job or hand a historic comeback to Trump and his right-wing “America First” agenda.

In a stark reminder of the tension -- and fears of outright violence -- dozens of bomb threats were made against polling stations in the swing states of Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The FBI said the threats appeared to originate in Russia, which is accused by Washington of trying to meddle in the election.