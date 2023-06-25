Russia crisis exposes 'real cracks' in Putin's authority: Blinken

The remarks were the first public declarations about the developments in Russia by the United States, which over the past 24 hours had been intensively engaged in consultations with European allies on the revolt.

Blinken, making the rounds on multiple Sunday talk shows, said it was "too early" to speculate on the impact of the crisis, either on the Kremlin or on the war in Ukraine.

But he deemed it an "extraordinary" series of events, in which a close Putin ally -- who sent his private mercenaries into Ukraine to undertake some of the most brutal fighting of the war there -- rapidly turned against Russia's leader and threatened the very center of power in the Kremlin.

While 16 months ago Russian forces were on Kyiv's "doorstep" threatening to take over all of Ukraine, "now over this weekend, they've had to defend Moscow, Russia's capital, against mercenaries of Putin's own making," Blinken also told ABC News show "This Week."