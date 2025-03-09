Phone bans sweep US schools despite skepticism

At a red-brick school in Virginia, Hayden Jones is one of 1,000 students banned from using their phones as part of a trial hoping to boost learning.

But the 12-year-old's verdict on the restrictions -- a shrug of his shoulders -- reflects the skepticism shared by some students and parents.

The phone ban at Twain Middle School is among a wave of measures implemented around the United States, and is part of a global movement replicated in Brazil, France and beyond.

Supporters believe restrictions will guard pupils from the apparent harms of smartphone use while at school, but opponents say the measures fail to prepare teenagers for the digital world they will inevitably enter.