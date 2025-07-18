Trump admin tells US diplomats abroad not to opine on foreign election

"When it is appropriate to comment on a foreign election, our message should be brief, focused on congratulating the winning candidate and, when appropriate, noting shared foreign policy interests," said the cable, which was marked as "sensitive" but not classified.

"Messages should avoid opining on the fairness or integrity of an electoral process, its legitimacy, or the democratic values of the country in question," it said.

It added that election-related messages should come from either the Secretary himself or the Department spokesperson and it barred US diplomats from issuing such statements without explicit approval from the agency's senior leadership.

The cable referenced President Donald Trump's 13 May speech in Riyadh when he criticized what he called "Western interventionists" telling Middle Eastern countries how to govern their own affairs, saying that was no longer Washington's business and it was looking to forge partnerships.