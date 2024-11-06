Electoral votes: Trump 154, Harris 30 until 2am GMT

Republican Donald Trump won 14 states in Tuesday’s US presidential election while Democrat Kamala Harris captured four states and Washington, D.C., Edison Research projected, but the contest remained undecided with critical battleground states unlikely to be called for hours or even days.

The early results were as anticipated, with the contest expected to come down to seven swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Opinion polls showed the rivals neck and neck in all seven going into Election Day.

As of 9:00 pm ET (0200 GMT on Wednesday), polls had closed in 41 states and Washington, D.C. Trump had 154 electoral votes to Harris’ 30 electoral votes, but both still had multiple paths to victory. A candidate needs a total of 270 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College to claim the presidency.