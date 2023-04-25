Donald Trump goes on trial, accused of rape

Donald Trump went on trial on Tuesday, where the writer E Jean Carroll accuses the former US president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Jury selection began in Manhattan federal court in the former Elle magazine advice columnist's case, where Carroll is also accusing Trump of defamation.

Trump, 76, has denied raping Carroll, 79.

He called her claim a "hoax" and "complete Scam" in a October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform. Trump also said she made up the encounter to promote her memoir and declared that she was "not my type!"

The trial is expected to last one to two weeks.