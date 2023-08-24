Trump to face mug shot at Atlanta jail in 2020 election case

Donald Trump is set to make history as the first former US president to submit to a mug shot when he appears at an Atlanta jail on Thursday evening to face criminal charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Trump already has entered uncharted territory as the first former US president to face criminal charges, though those four cases against him have not slowed his momentum as the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination to run against Democratic President Joe Biden in next year's election.

Now the businessman-turned-politician who for years hosted a reality TV show is due to join the ranks of gangster Al Capone, crooner Frank Sinatra and other high-profile Americans who have posed for jailhouse photographs.

The image is certain to be circulated widely by Trump's foes and supporters alike.