US imposes visa restrictions on nearly 300 Guatemalan nationals including 100 lawmakers

The US government announced measures on Monday to punish what it has described as anti-democratic moves by officials including Guatemala's top prosecutor that seek to annul the election won decisively by President-elect Bernardo Arevalo.

The latest measures imposed by Washington are visa restrictions on nearly 300 Guatemalan nationals, including 100 lawmakers out of the 160-member unicameral Congress, accused of undermining democracy in Central America's most populous country.

The travel restrictions also target some private sector representatives and their family members.