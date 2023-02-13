‘We’re calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason’

The object was shaped like an octagon with strings hanging off it and did not appear to be carrying anything. It was shot down by US F-16 fighter jets on Sunday and was flying at 20,000 feet over Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It was about to go over Lake Huron when it was neutralised.

Military officials believe the object shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday is likely the same object that was spotted over Montana on Saturday, said VanHerck.

He told reporters that the object shot down Sunday was first spotted around 4:45 ET on Saturday afternoon. He scrambled F-15 fighters and a KC-135 tanker to go investigate, and the object crossed into US airspace a few hours later, he said.

“It’s likely, but we have not confirmed, that the track that we saw in Wisconsin was likely the same track in Montana,” VanHerck said.

“We monitored the track of interest as it passed over Lake Michigan. We assessed that it was no threat, physical threat, military threat ... to critical infrastructure. That’s my assessment and continues to be today,” he added.