Seven dead as tourist plane crashes in Peru

There were no survivors among the seven on board. The tourists were two Chileans and three people from the Netherlands, the civil defense office in Nazca said.

Dozens of planes operate from the Maria Reiche airfield, flying tourists -- mainly foreigners -- over the Nazca lines, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The fabled lines -- one of Peru's top tourist attractions -- were etched into the desert floor some 220 miles (350 kilometers) south of Lima between 500 BC and 500 AD, according to UNESCO, and depict animals, plants, imaginary beings and geometric figures several kilometers long.