US jet shoots down new mystery 'object' over Canada

A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Canada on Saturday -- in a joint operation by the North American neighbors and the second such takedown in their skies since the dramatic downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon a week ago.

Prime minister Justin Trudeau said he ordered the takedown of the object, the latest of a series of mysterious air intrusions.

"Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau tweeted Saturday.

"The object was flying at an altitude of approximately 40,000 feet, had unlawfully entered Canadian airspace, and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight," Canadian defense minister Anita Anand told reporters later.

Trudeau said Canadian forces in the Yukon "will now recover and analyse the wreckage of the object."

He said he spoke with US president Joe Biden over the latest incursion, while Anand also said she spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.