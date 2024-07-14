Thomas Matthew Crooks identified as suspected Trump rally shooter: Report
The gunman who attempted to assassinate the former US President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, according to the New York Post.
Thomas Matthew Crooks was from Bethel Park, a village which is 40 miles south of where the Butler rally was held.
“Sources said Crooks was planted on a roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds,” New York Post report read.
The suspect was shot and killed by a member of a Secret Service counter-assault team, according to CBS News. An AR-style rifle was later recovered.
Video clips also surfaced online showing law enforcement personnel stand over the alleged shooter.
Motive of the shooting is still unclear.
The FBI, however, is yet to officially release the details of the shooter and is probing the incident as an assassination attempt.