Storm Iota leaves over 30 dead in Central America

AFP

Iota’s death toll rose to over 30 on Wednesday after the storm unleashed mudslides, smashed infrastructure and left thousands homeless in its wake across Central America, revisiting areas devastated by Hurricane Eta just two weeks ago.

Iota made landfall in Nicaragua as a “catastrophic” Category 5 hurricane Monday, but its remnants will continue to be deadly through Thursday even as 2020’s biggest Atlantic storm subsided over El Salvador.

The US National Hurricane Center warned of “life-threatening flash flooding” across portions of Central America, due to heavy rainfall from Iota’s tail.

“Flooding and mudslides across portions of Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala could be exacerbated by saturated soils in place, resulting in significant to potentially catastrophic impacts,” the NHC said.