Gunman on the run after five people shot dead in Texas

Police in Texas said they were searching Saturday for a man believed to have shot dead five neighbors after they asked him to stop firing his rifle in his yard late at night.

The victims, who were all from Honduras, included an eight-year-old child, the local sheriff said.

The drunken gunman apparently stormed into the crowded house and opened fire, reportedly infuriated by the request to stop shooting his semi-automatic weapon in his yard because the noise was keeping a baby awake.

Sheriff Greg Capers of San Jacinto County, which is north of Houston, described a horrifying scene when authorities arrived at the residence after receiving a call about “harassment” around 11:30 pm Friday.