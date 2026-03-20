US adds 12 nations to list required to pay big visa deposits
The US State Department on Wednesday said foreigners from an additional 12 countries -- including Cambodia, Ethiopia and Georgia -- would be required to pay a $15,000 deposit to receive some visas.
The latest additions will bring the Trump administration’s “visa bond programme” to 50 nations when it takes effect on 2 April, the State Department said.
The programme, which applies to both short-term business and tourism visas, was launched last year in a bid to stem overstays, as part of the Trump administration’s mass crackdown on illegal immigration.
The funds will be returned if the applicant complies with all visa terms. If the applicant remains in the United States past the deadline, the funds will be forfeited.
“Nearly 1,000 foreigners have been issued visas under the program, and 97 per cent of bonded travelers have returned home from the United States on time,” a State Department’s fact sheet said.
The new nations added to the programme are: Cambodia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Grenada, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles, and Tunisia.
The 38 other countries are: Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kyrgyzstan, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.