Canada expels Chinese diplomat accused of targeting lawmaker

Canada on Monday expelled Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei after an intelligence report accused him of trying to target a Canadian lawmaker critical of China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.

“We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference,” Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday.

The expulsion escalates already tense Sino-Canadian relations and is likely to prompt China, Canada’s second-largest trading partner, to respond.

China’s embassy in Ottawa said it condemns the expulsion, and that it has formally protested the move to the government.

“China will resolutely take countermeasures,” said a spokesperson for the embassy in a statement posted on its website.