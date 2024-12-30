Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Jimmy Carter, the 100-year-old former US president and Nobel peace laureate who rose from humble beginnings in rural Georgia to lead the nation from 1977 to 1981, has died, his nonprofit foundation said Sunday.

Carter had been in hospice care since mid-February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia—the same small town where he was born and once ran a peanut farm before becoming governor of the Peach State and running for the White House.

Carter died “peacefully” at his home in Plains, “surrounded by his family,” the Carter Center said in a statement.

“My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights and unselfish love,” Chip Carter said in the statement.

Outside the White House, where the flag was lowered to half-staff, tourist Yoni Neirman remembered Carter as a leader “who tried to do good things for this country and for people.”

“I think he was a real statesman, and that kind of person doesn’t seem to exist, at least not in the near future,” the Vermont resident said, adding that Carter was the first president she ever voted for.