Trump vows big tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

While in the White House, Trump launched an all-out trade war with China, imposing significant tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

At the time he cited unfair trade practices, intellectual property theft, and the trade deficit as justifications.

China responded with retaliatory tariffs on American products, particularly affecting US farmers.

The US, Mexico and Canada are tied to a three-decade-old free trade agreement, now called the USMCA, that was renegotiated under Trump after he complained that the US businesses, especially automakers, were losing out.

After Trump’s announcement Monday, Canada said it was “essential” to US energy supplies, and insisted the relationship between the two North American countries was “balanced and mutually beneficial, particularly for American workers.”

“We will of course continue to discuss these issues with the incoming administration,” said the joint statement from Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

“Mexico and Canada remain heavily dependent on the US market so their ability to walk away from President-elect Trump’s threats remains limited,” Wendy Cutler, vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, and former US trade official, told AFP.