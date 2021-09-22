Trudeau ekes out narrow win in Covid-dominated election

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau narrowly won re-election on Monday but failed to secure a majority in parliament, after alienating some voters by calling a snap vote two years early during a fourth wave of the pandemic.

The prospect of another minority government, in which Trudeau's Liberals will again need support from opposition parties to govern, raises questions about the future of a leader who came to power in 2015 promising "sunny ways" but has struggled to deliver on many of his ambitious policy promises.