Trump announces plans to launch new social network 'TRUTH Social'

"TRUTH Social" will be owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), and is expected to begin its beta launch for "invited guests" next month. It is already available for pre-order in Apple's App Store, the group said in a statement.

TMTG also intends to launch a subscription video on-demand service that will feature "non-woke" entertainment programming and will be led by Scott St John, an executive producer from "America's Got Talent," the statement said.

For years, Trump, who wielded Twitter in particular as a rhetorical weapon during his presidency, has battled tech giants that he argues have wrongfully censored him.