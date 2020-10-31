Trump derides physicians as COVID surges, Biden says Trump ‘giving up’ on virus

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Friday sought support in Midwestern states where the coronavirus has roared back, with Trump falsely accusing physicians of profiting from COVID-19 deaths while Biden said Trump had surrendered to the pandemic.

Trump criticised Democratic governors who have imposed restrictions that aim to slow the virus’s spread, and said Biden would prohibit Americans from gathering for holidays or other special occasions if elected. Many of those who came to see him did not wear masks.

“You’ve got to open up your state and you’ve got to do it fast!” Trump said at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with just four days to go before the election.