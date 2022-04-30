Trump finally posts on Truth Social: ‘I'M BACK!’

Former US president Donald Trump posted a brief message on Truth Social late Thursday for the first time since the app he founded launched two months ago, saying "I'M BACK!"

Trump broke his silence as Elon Musk sealed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, which last year permanently banned Trump citing a risk of further violence following the 6 January, 2021 siege by a pro-Trump mob on the US Capitol.

Republicans cheered Musk's buyout of the social media platform in the hope that the Tesla IncTSLA.O chief executive, who has vowed to relax content moderation practices to restore free speech, will invite Trump back to the site.

Since the deal was announced this week, Trump has said he would not return to Twitter.