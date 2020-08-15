Trump toys with nickname change of rival Biden

US president Donald Trump, who has used belittling nicknames to describe his opponents throughout his political career, toyed with a name change on Friday for his Democratic rival in the 3 November election, Joe Biden.

Unable to hold his signature large campaign rallies because of the pandemic, Trump brought about 300 police officers who support his re-election bid to the open area outside the clubhouse at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

Trump polled the crowd on whether he should stick with "Sleepy Joe" or change his nickname to "Slow Joe."