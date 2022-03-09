Two Americans released from Venezuelan prison after US officials visit

Two Americans, including a former executive of oil giant Citgo, were released from prison in Venezuela Tuesday, just days after a high-level US delegation met with president Nicolas Maduro.

The Citgo executive, Gustavo Cardenas, is one of the so-called “Citgo 6”—five Venezuela-born American citizens and one with US permanent residency—who have been held in Venezuela since 2017, accused of corruption.

All six executives were handed lengthy jail sentences, and Washington has repeatedly asked for their release, with State Department spokesman Ned Price saying last October that they were being held as “political pawns.”