Air tankers fight Los Angeles fires from frantic skies

Within minutes, a previously quiet airspace above the nascent Kenneth Fire had become a hotbed of frenzied activity, as firefighting officials quickly refocused their significant air resources on this latest blaze.

Around half a dozen helicopters buzzed at low altitude, tipping water onto the edge of the inferno.

Higher up, small aircraft periodically guided giant tankers that dumped bright-red retardant onto the flames.

"There's never been so many at the same time, just ripping" through the skies, said helicopter pilot Albert Azouz.