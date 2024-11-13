Triumphant Trump returns to White House to meet Biden

Donald Trump will make a triumphant return to the White House to meet President Joe Biden Wednesday, in the Republican's first visit since departing amid a cloud of scandal nearly four years ago.

Trump's meeting with Biden comes as he moves swiftly to name his top team, including the world's richest man Elon Musk as head of a new group aimed at slashing government waste.

Democrat Biden invited his sworn rival to meet in the Oval Office -- despite the fact that Trump, who has consistently refused to admit his 2020 election loss, never afforded Biden the same courtesy.

Biden, 81, is expected to urge a smooth transition of power in the encounter at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) -- and push for continued support for Ukraine.

"He believes in the norms. He believes in our institutions," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday when asked why Biden was inviting Trump.

"The American people deserve this. They deserve a peaceful transfer of power."