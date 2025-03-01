After Trump-Zelensky spat, what next for Ukraine?

The fiery altercation between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday was shocking but not entirely unexpected, analysts say, with the way forward for Kyiv looking increasingly uncertain.

US President Trump has long been a critic of the United States's billions in aid for Ukraine after Russia invaded it in February 2022, and had promised -- without providing details -- to end the war soon after coming to office.

On 12 February, he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, appearing to start peace negotiations without involving Ukraine -- a move that angered Kyiv and shocked European capitals.