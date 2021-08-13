US authorises Pfizer, Moderna booster dose

“The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement.

The FDA said the additional dose was for solid organ transplant recipients or those with equivalent weakened immune systems.

US health authorities had been debating whether a third dose may be required, following a similar move by Israel.

Some United States media reports suggest that one million Americans may have had unauthorised third doses in an attempt to increase protection against Covid.