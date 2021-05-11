US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

The United States on Monday authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years old, while the devastating outbreak in India raged on.

The US Food and Drug Administration previously had granted an emergency use authorization for the jab to individuals aged 16 and older.

“This is a promising development in our fight against the virus,” said President Joe Biden.

But the World Health Organization in Geneva warned the B.1.617 variant spreading in India appears to be more contagious, classifying it as a “variant of concern at the global level.”

The virus is still surging in many countries and the pandemic has killed close to 3.3 million people worldwide since late 2019, upending normal life and causing global economic chaos.