US demands Iran release seized tankers, crew

The United States joined Athens on Monday in strongly condemning Iran’s seizure of two Greek-flagged oil tankers in Gulf waters and demanding their immediate release, calling the abductions a "threat to maritime security."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias agreed in a call "that Iran must immediately release the seized vessels, their cargoes, and their crews," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.