US eases some sanctions on Venezuela: official

The United States is easing some of its tough sanctions on Venezuela to encourage dialogue between President Nicolas Maduro’s regime and its opponents, a senior official said Tuesday.

“The United States is undertaking a number of measures at the request of the Venezuelan interim government and the Unity platform of opposition parties negotiating with the Venezuelan regime, to support their decision to return to the negotiating table in Mexico City,” the US official said.

One action permits US oil firm Chevron to negotiate with the state oil company PDVSA on the terms of any future activities in Venezuela, the official added.