US ex-cop sentenced to over 22 years for George Floyd murder

Former policeman Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison on Friday for the murder of African American George Floyd, the killing that sparked America’s biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades.

The white, 45-year-old Chauvin gave his “condolences” to the Floyd family in a Minneapolis court, without apologising, before judge Peter Cahill handed down a lesser sentence than the 30 years the prosecution had sought.

“This (jail term) is based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd,” Cahill told Chauvin, who listened impassively.

The decision was read out at the end of a tense hearing in which the court watched a recorded message by Floyd’s seven-year-old daughter and heard from Chauvin’s mother.