US House Democrats back Pelosi for another term as speaker

Democrats in the US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to keep house speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the party losing seats to Republicans in the 3 November election.

The full House still must vote for speaker in early January, when Republicans will put up their own candidate for the job, but are likely to lose since they will be in the minority in the 435-seat chamber.

As speaker, Pelosi, 80, sets the agenda in the House and is second in line for the presidency should there be a vacancy.

During the virtual closed-door meeting of house Democrats at which she was chosen by a voice vote with no opponents, Pelosi said one of her top priorities would be passing a law enforcement reform bill, along with legislation addressing healthcare and the environment.