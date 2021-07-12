US officials meet Haiti leaders over assassination

US law enforcement and national security officials met with Haiti's leaders and police to offer assistance in the wake of president Jovenel Moise's assassination, the White House said Monday.

The delegation representing the department of justice, department of homeland security, state department and national security council arrived in Haiti on Sunday, NSC spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.

"The delegation reviewed the security of critical infrastructure with Haitian government officials and met with the Haitian national police, who are leading the investigation into the assassination," she said.