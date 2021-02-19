US unveils immigration reforms offering citizenship to 11m

Democrats unveiled legislation Thursday for president Joe Biden's plan to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, saying there is no justification for denying them a permanent home in the United States.

Biden called the policy reforms "long overdue" and said they were aimed at reversing the "misguided policies" of his predecessor Donald Trump, who mounted a hardline effort to halt illegal immigration, slash legal immigration and drive out undocumented immigrants, even those in the country for decades.

The new proposal aims to give legal protections to millions of people, mostly from Mexico and central America, who have lived in the country for many years, with homes, businesses and US-born children and grandchildren.

"Immigration is an irrefutable source of our strength and is essential to who we are as a nation," Biden said in a statement.