US unveils new Latin America economic plan at reboot summit dogged by dissent

The Biden administration unveiled a new proposed US economic partnership with Latin America on Wednesday as regional leaders gathered for a US-hosted summit whose agenda has been undermined by discord over the guest list.

Seeking to counter China’s growing clout, a senior administration official said president Joe Biden is offering America’s neighbors to the south an alternative that calls for increased US engagement, including stepped-up investment, strengthening supply lines and building on existing trade deals.

However, Biden’s “Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity,” which still appears to be a work in progress, stops short of offering tariff relief and, according to the US official, will initially focus on “like-minded partners” that already have US trade accords. Negotiations are expected to begin in early fall, the official added.

Biden was due to outline his plan in a speech later on Wednesday to formally open the summit, which was originally conceived as a platform to showcase US leadership in reviving Latin American economies and tackling migratory pressures.

But Biden’s agenda has been marred by a partial boycott by leaders upset at Washington's decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the summit.